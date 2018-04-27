Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash has snarled up a busy main Huddersfield road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the Milnsbridge area and surrounding roads after the smash on Manchester Road left a hatchback on its side.

The accident happened this afternoon at the junction with Morley Lane and has completely gridlocked the entire area with roads into and out of Milnsbridge at a virtual standstill.

Traffic is backed up almost a mile up Cowlersley Lane and school buses from Colne Valley High School were caught up in the chaos.

(Image: Harry Hirst)

Firefighters and ambulances are also at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.18pm to a road traffic collision on Manchester Road at its junction with Morley Lane. Two cars were involved and a silver Vauxhall Corsa is on its roof. An ambulance has been called.”

It is not thought anyone has been badly hurt.