A crash has snarled up a busy main Huddersfield road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the Milnsbridge area and surrounding roads after the smash on Manchester Road left a hatchback on its side.

The accident happened this afternoon at the junction with Morley Lane and has completely gridlocked the entire area with roads into and out of Milnsbridge at a virtual standstill.

Traffic is backed up almost a mile up Cowlersley Lane and school buses from Colne Valley High School were caught up in the chaos.

Car on its side following crash at junction of Morley Lane and Manchester Road, Milnsbridge

Firefighters and ambulances are also at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.18pm to a road traffic collision on Manchester Road at its junction with Morley Lane. Two cars were involved and a silver Vauxhall Corsa is on its roof. An ambulance has been called.”

It is not thought anyone has been badly hurt.