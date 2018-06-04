Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple were threatened with a knife by a masked gang who forced their way into their house to steal keys to three cars.

The terrifying incident took place at around 4.42am on a residential cul-de-sac in the Bailiff Bridge area on Sunday, June 3.

Police said a man and a woman inside the house spotted the masked men looking at cars on the drive.

One of the men forced entry to the house through the front door and threatened the victims with a knife, demanding keys to three cars outside.

The suspects made off empty handed when the couple said the police had been called.

The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Acting Det Insp Toby Facey of Calderdale CID said: “This was a serious offence in which the victims were threatened at knifepoint in their own home, in what must have been a very frightening experience.

“We are continuing to support them and are conducting a number of enquiries into what took place.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information or who witnessed any vehicles or males travelling on Bradford Road towards Hell Fire crossroads or towards Brighouse at around the time of the offence.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Det Con Holly Douglas at Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180267318.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The Examiner has previously reported on several incidents in which gangs have attempted to steal car keys from homes, often when home owners are asleep.

In January a gang smashed their way into a house in Mirfield to steal a Mercedes C63 AMG worth around £45,000. Police used a ‘stinger’ device to bring the Mercedes to a halt near Hartshead.

And in the same month callous thieves entered a 15-year-old girl’s bedroom in Lindley as they searched for keys to a prestige car.

The gang of up to four men stole a brand new Mercedes A-class AMG worth around £30,000. The gang fled after waking up the teenager and the family’s large dog which began barking.