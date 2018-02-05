Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at two Huddersfield care homes know what it is like to live with dementia ... as they have undergone a simulated experience of what it’s like to live with the condition.

The new approach called the Dementia Care Framework uses advanced technology to help monitor people with dementia so that care can be adjusted to their changing needs.

The two homes are Botham Hall Care Home on Botham Hall Road, Longwood, and Southfield Court Care Home off Southfield Road in Almondbury.

All staff in the homes undergo specialist dementia care training including undergoing a simulated experience of what it is like to live with the condition, to increase understanding and empathy.

Botham Hall and Southfield Court Care Homes are part of Four Seasons Health Care, which spent two years developing and testing the new approach.

Dr Claire Royston, group medical director for Four Seasons Health Care , said: “Everyone working in the home has completed training, including an experience of what it is like to live with dementia. The experience simulates the sensory and cognitive impairments, the confusion and the frustrations and even the emotional effects associated with dementia.

“This helps them to understand something of the perspective of the person who is living with the condition and increase empathy with them. It makes learning best care practice so much more meaningful.

“This is a new generation of dementia care. Sadly, we know that in the absence of a clinical cure it is a progressive condition, but with the right support the effects of dementia progression can be slowed and the person with dementia can enjoy a good life experience and be happy. That is what we have designed the Dementia Care Framework to achieve.”

The care teams use an information technology based care audit system to help them to create and continuously update a comprehensive picture of each resident’s physical, psychological and emotional condition and their day to day experience so that their care and support needs can be met.

Its software programme is thought to be the first of its type worldwide. It is based on 320 recognised standards, including NICE Guidelines (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and Alzheimer’s Society best practice guidance. It is updated electronically by care staff and replaces paper-based audits that are slow and time consuming and almost always behind the changing care needs of the person.