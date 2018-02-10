Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner is urging Kirklees Council to bring back pay-by-cash ticket machines on the lower levels of a Huddersfield multi-storey car park.

Retired railway guard David Walsh, 75, said a lack of machines that accept cash at the Alfred Street car park made it difficult for elderly shoppers – and was “hammering another nail in the coffin” for town centre stores.

A spokesman for Kirklees said someone had broken into the ticket machines on two of the levels to steal cash from them, which meant they couldn’t currently take cash payments. The machines were scheduled to be repaired by the end of the week.

Mr Walsh, who lives at Deighton, said the lack of cash machines was “very inconvenient.”

He said: “Level 3 is card-only. I walked to the level below and that was card-only. I came back up the levels and it was 25 minutes before I got my ticket last Friday!”

Mr Walsh said: “Levels 1, 2 and 3 are the most used. I get there for 9.30 in the morning so that I can get parked on level 3 because it gets full very quickly. During the week at that time of day, it is predominantly older people who park there.”

Mr Walsh said he drove into town two or three times a week to do some shopping and used the Alfred Street car park because he liked to shop at the market hall next door.

“I park for about an hour and if I know I’m going to go over the hour I pay for two hours,” he said.

Mr Walsh said he preferred not to park on the street because on-street charges were much higher than for the car park.

And he was reluctant to use the car park lift to go to the higher levels, saying: “I have been stuck in that lift twice. I don’t like using it; it’s not like a lift in a store because there’s hardly any staff about.”

He added: “I don’t want it to be a toil of a pleasure to get a ticket. I want to be able to get my ticket and get on with my shopping.

“It’s another nail in the coffin for the shops in Huddersfield because if this goes on indefinitely people are not going to come to that car park and there will be a loss of revenue.”

In a statement the council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, someone broke into the machines on levels 0 and 3 in order to steal cash from them, this means they can’t currently take cash payments.

“The machines are scheduled to be fixed at the end of this week. In the meantime there is a machine that takes cash on level 2. People can also use the RingGo pay by phone parking system. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”