Proud Huddersfield businessman David Pitts, who bought one of the world’s most luxurious trains last year, finally brought it “home” today.

The Northern Belle – Britain’s answer to the famous Orient Express – picked up passengers at Huddersfield Railway Station en route to Durham.

It was the first time the train – seven carefully-restored Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage diesel loco – had visited the town.

And groups of railway enthusiasts gathered on the station platform to photograph it.

David, 54, who lives in Thurstonland, was not surprised.

He said: “The train always gets a lot of attention – this is glamorous train travel the way it used to be in the 1930s with the emphasis on style and luxury.”

It was an early 7.30am start for passengers who joined the Northern Belle trip to Durham, Lindisfarne and Alnwick Castle, which doubled as Hogwarts School in the Harry Potter films.

They were welcomed on board with a Bellini cocktail served by liveried stewards before tucking into a three-course brunch during the journey to the north-east.

Also planned for the return journey was a champagne reception, followed by a slap-up five-course dinner, with wine.

David said: “The Northern Belle is essentially a fine dining restaurant on rails. It’s not so much the journey and the destination as what happens inside the carriages that counts.

“Visiting Alnwick Castle will be an extra touch of magic for Harry Potter fans.”

Although it will be the train’s only visit to Huddersfield this year, the Northern Belle will be operating other excursions from Leeds, Doncaster, York, Harrogate, Hull, Sheffield and Manchester.

The train is due back at Huddersfield Railway Station around 9.30pm tonight.

For more on the train go to www.northernbelle.co.uk