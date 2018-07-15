Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans will get the first glimpse of Huddersfield’s Jodie Whittaker in action as the new Doctor Who.

Promotional footage from the new series will be shown on Sunday afternoon during the World Cup Final between France and Croatia on BBC One.

A tweet from the sci-fi series’ official Twitter account said: “The World Cup may not be coming home but the TARDIS is on its way.

“Tune into the World Cup Final this Sunday or come back here for the exclusive first look of new Doctor Who and friends.”

A short clip of the word “Who” in a circle, against the backdrop of burning embers, was shared in the tweet.

Jodie, 36, was unveiled as the successor to former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi following the Wimbledon men’s final in July last year.

She will be seen in the new series later this year – having made history as the first ever female Time Lord.

The Broadchurch star made her brief debut as the 13th Doctor in the final minutes of the Doctor Who Christmas special last year, when Capaldi regenerated.

The new Dr Who will have three companions – Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole – when the 11th series airs later this year.

Jodie is most widely known for her starring role as Beth Latimer, the mother of murdered Danny Latimer, in Broadchurch.

Jodie, who grew up in Skelmanthorpe and attended Shelley College, completed a BTEC in performing arts before attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she was joined by Hayley Atwell and Michelle Dockery.

She left drama school in 2005 for a part in Storm at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and subsequently won her first film role in Venus in 2006 alongside Peter O’Toole.