It’s changing times on Huddersfield’s restaurant and bar scene with some closing and new ventures just opening.

The far east seems to be tickling the town’s taste buds more than most these days.

Huddersfield town centre now awaits its fourth Thai restaurant, Siam Square, on John William Street. It replaces Canton Chef which was established in 2015.

Not far away on Wood Street Huddersfield now boasts its first Japanese restaurant.

The TJ Thai and Japanese restaurant has replaced the much-loved Discovery Bay run by celebrity chef Barrington Douglas, the Caribbean-inspired town centre restaurant and cocktail bar which closed down in June ... because it was too successful.

Infusion, the cocktail bar on John William Street, opposite The George Hotel is closed while a refurbishment takes place.

It is hoping to reopen in mid-February.

The Northern Quarter on Wood Street has hit the ground running with rave reviews of its live music scene.

Formerly it was the Wood Street Craft Beer Shop and Music Venue but had been closed for some time.

Dale Abbott, of Newsome, said: “It’s a cracking place and has really plugged a gap in Huddersfield’s live music scene.”

Meanwhile, the former Kewz Bar nightclub, on Queen Street has become a new restaurant called Pan-Asian Street Food and serves a selection of Japanese, Chinese and Thai food upstairs with a bar downstairs.

Finally, work has started on Huddersfield’s hottest new wine bar.

Mark Robertson, a businessman and property developer, is busy spending an eye-watering sum turning the former Armitage and Sykes solicitors premises for four decades into an upmarket bar.

It is next door to The Plumbers Arms, yards from Huddersfield bus station.

A huge of amount of work is needed both internally and externally though before the plush new premises - including the cellar area - are unveiled.

Mark, who recently won Huddersfield CAMRA Branch’s Autumn Pub of the Season for its promotion of real ale at The Plumbers, said: “I’m pleased we have finally got started and I’m hoping we will be open by the summer.”

No name for the new venture has been decided upon yet but one name under consideration is the Four Arches - as the premises boasts prominent arches in the brickwork and its address is 4 Macaulay Street.