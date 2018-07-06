Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Berry Brow man has been jailed after ignoring the terms of his post-sentence supervision ... and then thanked the judge who sent him down.

Patrick Harrington, of Bishops Court, was jailed last July by a district judge to give the community a break from his offending.

He stole a pair of hair clippers worth £400 from Sally’s Hair and Beauty Supplies based in the Ringway Centre on Beck Road.

The long-term heroin user also admitted to taking bedding worth £80 from B&M Bargains.

Harrington, who had 176 offences to his name, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment by District Judge Michael Fanning.

He told the 40-year-old: “It doesn’t look as though you are ready to cease offending and custody will stop you from committing offences for a short period.”

Harrington was released from prison in September but missed appointments with his probation officer on March 14 and 26 and again on April 9 this year.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he has shown poor compliance with his post-sentence supervision and not physically been seen by the service since November.

Harrington’s solicitor admitted that there had been a lack of compliance on his part throughout the duration of the order.

Magistrates jailed him for 14 days, to which he replied: “No problems, cheers.”