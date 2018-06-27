Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chemical spill sparked a ‘hazmat’ incident in Elland after a stolen tanker was dumped on a public road.

Specialists hazardous materials officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised after a concerned member of the public noticed a chemical tanker leaking on Old Power Way at Lowfields.

Firefighters from Rastrick and Dewsbury were also called to the incident, at about 12:40pm yesterday (Tuesday).

They discovered the tanker contained a flammable liquid that was pharmaceutical waste, some of which had spilled out on the road.

West Yorkshire Police was called and it was discovered the vehicle had been taken from South Yorkshire.

The owners of the tanker were contacted and they quickly travelled to Elland to retrieve the vehicle.

A specialist waste contractor was brought in to clean the hazardous fluid off the road.

Nobody was harmed by the spillage.

West Yorkshire Police told the Examiner it had not actively been involved in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment but has so far not released any details.