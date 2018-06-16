Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A six-year-old child has been knocked off their bike after colliding with a car this morning.

Police told the Examiner the child has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident, which happened in Larch Avenue, Thongsbridge , just before 10am today.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called today (16 June) to reports of a road traffic collision in Holmfirth.

“Officers were called at 9.57am to Larch Avenue in Thongsbridge, where a collision had occurred between a blue Nissan estate and a child on a bike.

“The six-year-old child suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting log number *624 of 16 June.”