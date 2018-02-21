Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A child suffered fractures to his face when his dad attacked him in a row over school attendance, a court was told.

The 14-year-old boy was sat on his bed when his dad came in and repeatedly hit him in his eye and face, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

This caused the schoolboy to fall backwards from the bed, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

She explained that the child was taken to hospital where a CT scan revealed that he had suffered facial fractures and needed to have metal plates inserted.

The boy’s father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Huddersfield court.

He did not enter a plea to the charge of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

The father, who lives in the Kirklees area, will first appear there on March 20.

He was banned from contacting three prosecution witnesses or having any unsupervised contact with a child aged under 17.