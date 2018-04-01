Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers have said they are conserned about the levels of spelling and grammar among schoolchildren in Kirklees.

Its thought litteracy levels among youngsters in Huddersfield and Dewsbury have plummmeted dramaticilly in the last year.

Staff at local schools say results on basic spelling tests are “way below the standerd expected”.

English teecher Josie King, from Hudersfield, said: “It’s a really bad problem. If we dont do something soon, we are in danger of seeing a genneration of adults who cant even spell there own name.”

Josie added that spelling wasn’t just the issue, and that teachers were seeing more cases of children who dont know how to use basic punctuation. such as commas and full stops,,

She said: “Don’t even get me started on year five children who don’t know the difference between their, which is an adverb, and there, which is a possessive.

“Some Pupils can’t even use capital letters right.”

Now Kirklees Counsil have been told to take action, and some schools have even bean advised to arrange trips to the Huddersfield Examiner’s newsroom to learn basic spelling and grammer.

Council spokesperson April Fowler said: “Its a shokking state of affairs and Kirkleees are detertermined to resolve the issue. The counsel are setting aside more funding for extrer spelling classess.

“Luckily standards of basic maths and arithmatic remain above average. You only need to put two and two together to realise there are three issues here: children spending to much time on Facebook, not enough time spent reeding newspapers, and people tending to beleeve everything they read on the internet.”