Clocks go forward by one hour this weekend.

The change in time marks the shift from Greenwich Mean Time into British Summer Time.

It means people will lose an hour in bed, but that evenings will be lighter.

The official time for clock changing is at 1am on Sunday, March 25. They will return to Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, October 28.

Why do clocks change with the seasons?

Clocks have traditionally been going forward in Spring since WW1 as it was thought it would reduce the use of coal. An experiment carried out two years ago found that there were more road accidents when clocks weren’t changed back to Greenwich Mean Time in autumn, so it looks like the bi-annual shift for the clocks is here to stay.

The change in time in spring now means we get more of an opportunity to enjoy the daylight in the evenings.

What’s better, the clocks going forward or back?

It depends on how you look at it; on one hand, when you put the clocks forward you lose an hour from your weekend. Alternatively you could look at it as an opportunity to enjoy the lighter evenings. You might get an extra hour in bed when the clocks go back, but it means night falling earlier and days generally being darker.