Three brothers have taken over a cocktail bar which was previously popular with Huddersfield Town players.

The former Huddersfield Cocktail Club and Voda Bar is re-launching next week as Infusion Cocktail Bar after being taken over by brothers Joe, Scott and Reece Hester.

Infusion is a cocktail and tapas bar which will be serving food until 10pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

The brothers have overseen an extensive renovation which has cost around £100,000.

In its previous guise, the bar was occasionally visited by Town players when the club was in the Championship.

A grand opening is taking place on Friday March 23 from 4pm to 2am.

The bar, located on John William Street, was taken over by the brothers in November 2017 and opened temporarily over the Christmas period before closing for the refurbishment.

Over £100,000 has been invested on the 10 week renovation project, which has included installing luxurious booths and seating, stylish feature bars and fitting a full working kitchen.

Joe Hester, director of Infusion Cocktail Bar, said: “This has been such an exciting project for us; when we first saw the bar, we knew straight away that it was a fantastic opportunity.

“We opened the bar temporarily for the Christmas period but closed on New Year’s Day to begin the renovations.

“It has been a tough 10 weeks in terms of the refurbishment but we’re delighted with the finished product and are really looking forward to opening our doors.”

“It has always been a dream of ours and we’ve all brought something different to the bar – Reece has headed up the financials, keeping us on budget - where possible! - and Scott is the brains behind our Infusion cocktail menu, having worked in a number of different bars across Huddersfield as a mixologist.”

Infusion Cocktail Bar will be serving a full tapas menu alongside an extensive cocktail menu, draught beers and spirits.

Opening times are Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 4pm – 11pm. Friday and Saturday: 4pm – 2am.