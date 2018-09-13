Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Damien Fisher is founder and managing director of Mirfield-based Fishtank, a digital marketing agency which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Damien started his career in Australia as a junior designer for global creative communications agency, Attik. On his return to the UK he was head of creative for a Yorkshire design and digital agency, before founding Fishtank in January 2018.

What’s your business motto?

Honesty, hard work and trust are values close to my heart and these are the core values which the business is built upon. Our pledge to our clients is to stay true to our core values of business and we are devoted and passionate about what we do. This, combined with our core values, guarantees our clients reach their goals.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

The obvious route is networking at various events but never under-estimate the person in front of you when you meet them for the first time. Treat everybody equally, you never know they might be a business owner or a decision maker that requires your services. For example, recently on a family holiday in Greece, I found myself talking to a gentleman with a business in Ashton with over 300 employees and who was looking to move the business forward digitally!

What makes your business different?

We create identities, digital platforms and brand campaigns that transform business. There are a lot of digital agencies, but some are simply great at the back-end development but lack the front-end finesse for the complete platform and close the door after the launch of the website. We make beautiful platforms that perform as well as they appear and deliver marketing strategies to support business goals.

What do you always have with you?

I’m a traditionalist but love tech. So, I always wear a chronograph watch for time keeping and an appreciation of craftsmanship, but manage my daily schedule via my iPad, MacBook and, of course, the iPhone with the associated apps! What else do you need?

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I always dress-up for meetings. There is a merit to staying true to your casual style but in my mind if you are looking for new business, making the extra effort shows that you take the customer, their business and hard- earned money very seriously and intend to deliver an impeccable service.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My wife Emma has been a rock for me while I have grown the business in the past 10 years, working long hours over seven day weeks, at times, while I got the business off the ground. She stuck by me offering great support and patience in sometimes difficult circumstances. Also my parents, for installing a solid work ethic and determination that if you give it 100% you can achieve your goal. Other people who have, and continually, inspire me are old Leeds university friends of mine Adam Nash and Oliver Maltby. Both extremely talented individuals and having wonderful careers within our sector, I recommend Googling them.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Reaching 10 years in business and that we continue to move forward with new goals and new team members.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

The staff! Each and every one of them is diverse and very talented in their own right which makes for a wonderful working environment.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

We are very active across all social media channels showcasing projects and all the fun stuff we get up to! Check us out at @teamfishtank on Insta and Twitter, for facebook @fishtankagency

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I would have loved to be a sports pundit covering all sports, but highly unlikely given I talk quite quickly! So thankfully my love for creative materialised.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Work hard!

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

I love Thursdays and Fridays and find I am at my best and most productive on these days but most of all when I go running. I actively run twice a week over long distances and in that time and away from any technology I come up with my best ideas.

How do you relax away from work?

Spending time with the family and two very active boys, a season ticket holder at Huddersfield Town, playing golf and the last Thursday of every month, joining my friends for the monthly curry club.

When do you take your coffee break?

Not very often unfortunately, something I must improve on!

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

Other agency owners – to share business insight and knowledge and to help Fishtank become a better agency. I am always willing to learn! On a personal note I’d be happy have a beer with Gary Lineker!

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Reading an article on Muzli or tweaking the Fantasy Premier League (spending too many points) for the coming weekend!