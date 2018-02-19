Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Museum has recently undergone a major £750,000 revamp ... and now needs more volunteers to keep the area’s textile heritage alive.

The popular museum, which is managed and operated entirely by its volunteer members, will be holding a Volunteers Open Day this Saturday February 24 from 11am to 4pm.

The recent revamp has seen the creation of an entire weaver’s cottage complete with living kitchen, wash cellar, bedroom and loom chamber at the Golcar visitor attraction.

A new meeting room is now available for the use of local groups, as well as better facilities for visitors and schools.

The volunteers are creating a Community Heritage Resource Centre which will give greater access to the museum’s collection, especially for those tracing their family history and many of documents and photographs will be digitised.

Volunteers co-ordinators Lesley Crawshaw and Margaret Woodcock are hoping that people who want to make new friends, share their skills or learn new ones and make a difference to their community will come along.

During the Volunteers Open Day any visitors who are interested in volunteering at the museum will be able to have a coffee and chat to museum members about the wide range of volunteering opportunities at the museum and what they get out of volunteering.

People who are interested but unable to come along on the day can contact Lesley on 01484 659762 (answering machine) or email info@colnevalleymuseum.org.uk

There is also a Havercakes event, held in the Victorian kitchen, is this Saturday and Sunday February 24 and 25 from 1pm–4pm.

The Havercake Lads are members of re-enactment society His Majesty’s 33rd Regiment of Foot from the years 1812–1816.