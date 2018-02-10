The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bar staff will gather this week to battle it out for the title of Huddersfield’s Best Bartender.

The competition is taking place at The Jules Verne pub on Westgate – formerly the Wellington – on Tuesday, February 13 from 7pm.

Cocktail bar staff and pub bartenders from across Huddersfield town centre have been invited to the competition which will involve preparing cocktails.

A £150 cash prize is on offer for the winner as well as runner-up prizes and trophies for first, second and third places.

There will be prizes for the most creative cocktail and the one most likely to cause a wicked hangover.

The Jules Verne is holding an after-party following the competition for workers at other bars.

A spokesman for Wentsford Pub, which owns The Jules Verne, said the aim was to stage a ‘hospitality party’ every Tuesday for bar/pub/cocktail bar staff across the town.

The best bartender event is sponsored by drinks company Diageo.