Bar staff will gather this week to battle it out for the title of Huddersfield’s Best Bartender.

The competition is taking place at The Jules Verne pub on Westgate – formerly the Wellington – on Tuesday, February 13 from 7pm.

Cocktail bar staff and pub bartenders from across Huddersfield town centre have been invited to the competition which will involve preparing cocktails.

Jason Sheehan, General manager of the Jules Verne pub on Wesgate, Huddersfield who is hosting a bar tender competition to find the best cocktail mixologist in the town. Jason serves one of his cocktails at the pub.

A £150 cash prize is on offer for the winner as well as runner-up prizes and trophies for first, second and third places.

There will be prizes for the most creative cocktail and the one most likely to cause a wicked hangover.

The Jules Verne is holding an after-party following the competition for workers at other bars.

A spokesman for Wentsford Pub, which owns The Jules Verne, said the aim was to stage a ‘hospitality party’ every Tuesday for bar/pub/cocktail bar staff across the town.

The best bartender event is sponsored by drinks company Diageo.