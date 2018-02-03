Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Would-be bidders looking for a quirky buy at a forthcoming auction will have to do without one of the key lots.

For a selection of letters and other ephemera relating to the 20th century composer and pianist Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji, donated to a group of Anglican monks at the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield, has already been snapped up for a tasty £1,000.

The material included letters between Sorabji (1892-1988) and the stage actor George Bethell Datch.

The sale has delighted Father John Gribben, who has organised four previous auctions and every time has been surprised by the standard and unusual nature of the items received.

“You never know what lies in the back of a cupboard. This is a real-life case of Cash in the Attic,” he said.

The rest of the lots are still up for grabs. They include a boy’s Georgian waistcoat dating from 1812, a 19th century Swiss music box made by Nicoli Frere, and 15 hand bells, cast by Mears of London and thought to be more than 100 years old.”

The grand auction of donated and found items will take place from 2-6pm on June 23 at the Community of the Resurrection at Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.