A burglar jailed after breaking into a textile mill was arrested after failing to comply with a court order.

Stephen Kenny got through a window at the Calder Textiles building in Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, overnight and forced several doors open after taking a lift to the first floor.

He caused £1,000 of damage and stole around £2,000 in power tools from the maintenance workshop.

Kenny was later identified from his DNA left on a crowbar used to get into the offices which was abandoned at the scene.

In December 2016 a judge sitting at Leeds Crown Court sentenced him to eight months in custody after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

The 54-year-old was subject to post-sentence supervision upon his release from prison but failed to comply with this, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He missed an appointment with his case manager on December 27 last year and didn’t keep the probation office informed about where he was living.

Magistrates were told that Kenny, of William Street in Dewsbury, previously breached his post-sentence supervision requirements and was recalled to prison.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that her client lost his accommodation after being sent back to jail.

He was then staying with friends and 'sofa surfing' and missed his appointments after his post was sent to his last known address.

She told magistrates: “He’s now got some accommodation with a friend and made a claim for benefits.

“He does have a chaotic lifestyle but has now managed to find some stability.

“If you do send him back to prison he will be back to square one.”

Magistrates fined Kenny £100 and told him to pay £50 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.