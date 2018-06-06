Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old man hanged himself just hours after being released from police custody.

Jordan Cooke, known to friends and family as Nathan, had been involved in a domestic incident with his partner on January 25, 2015, an inquest jury at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

The court was told that Nathan had been in an “agitated” state following his arrest that morning and had headbutted a police vehicle.

He was upset by the strict bail conditions imposed limiting his access to his partner and their young daughter.

The sales assistant and keen Manchester United fan was taken to Halifax Police Station and soon after tried to harm himself.

Det Insp Allan Raw, who carried out a review into West Yorkshire Police’s handling of the incident, told the court “officers came in and stopped him from doing what he was trying to do.”

The jury heard as a result of his actions his clothing was removed from him and he was given other clothes.

Asked by coroner Oliver Longstaff how his mental state altered, DI Raw replied he went from “being very agitated to calming down.”

The court heard that Dr Tomasz Krywdzinski assessed Nathan and the coroner asked if his care plan was decided by “the understanding that Nathan was to be kept in custody overnight and presented to court the next morning?”

DI Raw replied: “Yes.”

However, Nathan was released on bail at 8.36pm on Sunday, January 25.

His body was discovered at his home in Boothtown, Halifax, the following lunchtime by a friend.

The friend had received a text suggesting he wanted to “kill himself” and went round to see him and “tried to cheer him up.”

But the next day his friend found he was still in a depressed state of mind and after breaking into his house found him slumped to the floor.

An ambulance crew attended and he was pronounced dead at 12.27pm.

After hearing evidence over three days the jury returned an open conclusion.

Their conclusion said he “was found hanging at his home on January 26, 2015 and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Moreover, they found that “there was an opportunity for mental health services to be involved if information had been passed on.”

Mr Longstaff said he thought the police needed to do better and he would be writing to West Yorkshire Police to that effect.

He said that the evidence revealed that there was a risk of further deaths unless West Yorkshire Police changed their procedures.

Afterwards, Nathan’s mother, 44-year-old Angela Cooke who had flown in from Toronto for the hearing, said: “A 23-year-old man who idolised his three-year-old daughter has lost his life.

“He was a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky guy who was often the life and soul of the party.

“I just think that at the end of the day the police and system as a whole in 2015 needed to do a lot better.

“What I would have liked to have seen is that they gave the doctor the right information. He had psychosis and needed to get a mental health assessment.

“Instead they released him on a Sunday evening without any care or help.”

Counsel for West Yorkshire Police, Ian Mullarkey, said: “There is no evidence before the jury that the actions of West Yorkshire Police possibly or probably caused or contributed to the tragic death of Mr Cooke.”