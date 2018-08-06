The video will start in 8 Cancel

Determined Costa Coffee bosses are making a FOURTH attempt to get a new store in Heckmondwike.

Despite being knocked back three times by Kirklees councillors, the national chain has applied for permission to build a new structure at the entrance to the Northgate Retail Park.

The coffee giant is also believed to have appealed to the Planning Inspectorate over councillors’ continual snubbing of its applications – all of which have been recommended for approval by Kirklees Council planning officers.

Last April, councillors on the Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee rejected it for its size and close proximity to nearby houses and its size.

Councillors also said the company had failed to address their concerns about the traffic.

The popular retail park, which is home to a McDonald’s, Poundstrecher and a Lidl, already struggles with congestion.

In response to criticism, the new application reduces the height of the premises by just 50cm (20 inches) but is otherwise largely the same as the previous design.

At the last meeting of the planning committee, that ended with the plan being rejected, councillors and members of the public lashed out at the proposal.

Referring to the planning officer’s recommendation, a householder living nearby said: “Who are they trying to kid?

“It seems like more of a joke to me than a well considered report.”

Addressing the councillors on the committee, he added: “This is a major commercial development close to our homes.

“If this was built in front of your house would you like it?”

Clr Michelle Grainger-Mead said Costa hadn’t done much to respond to their criticism during their first two attempts to get the plan through.

She said: “Quite frankly it’s pretty much the same as it was last time. I wouldn’t be happy or comfortable with that opposite me.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock said the plan was just “over development” of a small retail park to try and get more money out of the site.

He said the likely traffic issues had not been dealt with.

Costa Coffee has also been linked with a plan for a new store in Mirfield.

The firm has been approached for comment.

Public consultation on the latest plan is open until August 26.