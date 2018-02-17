The video will start in 8 Cancel

A partially sighted man spotted a water leak outside his house - but says it took Yorkshire Water days to sort it out because they couldn’t see it!

Brian McCreadie saw the leak outside his Bradley home last Tuesday, February 6 and reported it to Yorkshire Water.

But when they sent someone to visit the technician who attended couldn’t find a leak.

The next day Mr McCreadie offered to send photos, and all the while the pavement and his garden became further saturated.

After a week of calling Yorkshire Water Mr McCreadie turned to the Examiner, saying: “I’m blind in one eye and partially blind in another eye and even I could spot this leak. How one of their staff couldn’t is beyond me.

“I was told they were sending someone out, but I never saw anyone and the leak continues.

“The eventually told me there was a leak and they needed a bigger van to pump or clear it out, but no-one has come, I’m promised call backs and no-one calls.

“My garden is saturated, there are puddles everywhere. The amount of water lost is immense, it froze when it got cold and I told them it was a hazard.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “We have inspected this incident and after investigations it has been revealed that this is actually a waste water leak from the sewer network.”

A technician had been sent out to repair the problem, he added.