Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four food and drink chains are a step closer to opening new outlets in Huddersfield.

Signs have gone up at Leeds Road Retail Park for the new Burger King drive-thru and for three other businesses – Subway, Starbucks and Greggs.

All four are due to open their doors in March.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Burger King operation fronting Leeds Road is set to create up to 50 jobs and will centre on a 2,500 sq ft restaurant with seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

Vehicle entry and exit will be from the retail park rather than directly from Leeds Road to reduce possible congestion caused by vehicles tailing back along Leeds Road.

Kirklees councillors gave the go-ahead for the drive-thru last year and work began on site last summer.

Bakery chain Greggs, sandwich seller Subway and coffee shop Starbucks are set to occupy three other new-built units at the retail park – on land previously occupied by an Indian restaurant and on part of the existing car park close to the junction of Leeds Road and Bradley Mills Road.

Greggs already has a number of branches in the town centre – at the Piazza, Kingsgate, New Street and the bus station at Upperhead Row – as well as outlets at Leeds Road, Bradley; Wakefield Road; and Birchencliffe.

Greggs and Subway will each occupy 1,200 sq ft units while Starbucks will have 2,000 sq ft of space.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Subway has outlets at Market Place and King Street in the town centre and at Wakefield Road Moldgreen; Westbourne Road, Marsh; and Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

The arrival of the new eateries at Leeds Road Retail Park will mean extra competition for fast food rivals McDonald’s and KFC, and coffee giant Costa, which already have sites on Leeds Road.

The newcomers will join nine businesses already established at the retail park including Argos, B&Q, Home Bargains, Office Outlet, Wren Kitchens and Maplin.