A couple have transformed an old farm trailer into a cosy caravan in a project aired on national TV.

Sam Thompson and partner Jess Allen, from Mirfield, turned this livestock box into a home away from home, even boasting its own log fire.

The renovation has since featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

Sam, 30, said: “It was a real labour of love and has brought us closer together as a couple.”

The cosy trailer now doubles up as a chill out space for Sam and Jess, 29, a nurse at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, when they are not camping in the Yorkshire Dales or Lake District.

Sam, a product designer for medical equipment, said: “I’d looked into camper vans but it wasn’t really our style. We wanted something a bit more modern and different.

“I bought the trailer box second hand and my dad and I went to pick it up. We were on the way home when I got an email from the production company that do George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces saying they were looking for applicants.”

Sam and Jess were picked for the show, which focused on the four-month renovation last summer.

The transformation started with insulating the trailer box to make it cosy and installing windows to ensure it was light and airy.

Proper flooring was put down, then the couple bought a log burner for the winter months.

The fold-up king size bed also doubles up as seating space, with the back panel folding down to create a small patio space.

While at home, the couple use it as another space to lounge in away from the house.

And although the renovation wasn’t cheap – around £15k – Sam said it was “worth every penny.”

He added: “So far we have taken it camping in the Dales and the Lakes and plan to travel all round the country in it. We wouldn’t rule out travelling abroad either, but it’s given us a real opportunity to travel to new places here in the UK.

“I love the idea of pitching up to a campsite in it and people thinking the farmer has turned up, before opening the door and them realising it’s a proper space inside.

“It’s a real conversation starter and I like that people have come up to talk to us in campsites as a result.”

The episode (series seven, episode one) of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces is available on catch up.