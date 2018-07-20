Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of recorded crimes rose 11% in West Yorkshire last year - meaning a crime is committed every two minutes.

There were 265,520 offences recorded by West Yorkshire Police in the 12 months to March 2018.

Sexual offences were up 33% and robbery was up 28%. There was one crime committed for every 8.6 people in West Yorkshire last year, the third-highest in the country behind the City of London and Greater Manchester.

Overall, police recorded crime was up 13% in England and Wales. Knife crime was up 16% across England and Wales according to the police crime figures.

Meanwhile, NHS data shows a 15% rise in people admitted to hospital after being assaulted with a knife. The number of homicides rose for the fourth year in a row. Authorities measure crime in two ways – by the number of offences recorded by the police as well as using victim surveys carried out by the Office for National Statistics.

These victim surveys have shown that crime has generally fallen since a peak in the mid-1990s.

According to the crime survey most types of crime stayed a similar rate to last year, although vehicle-related thefts rose while crimes involving computers fell.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “The latest figures show an 11% increase in recorded crime across the county – just over half of this relates to our ongoing work to improve crime recording practices and the rest relates to actual increases in crime.

“Across the country there was a rise of nearly 13%, however here in West Yorkshire the rate of increase is slowing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand which remains a major challenge. In fact, last year we answered an extra 23,000 999 calls.

“Many of these were from vulnerable people requiring urgent help in increasingly complex situations including organised and cyber crime and often requiring our safeguarding expertise. Our experience is that this high demand has continued into the summer.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to provide a multi-agency approach to preventing crime, anti-social behaviour and other issues which harm our local communities.

“Our officers and staff are working extremely hard to provide the best quality service to people across the county but will always prioritise those in the most vulnerable circumstances.

“We would urge our local communities to support us by taking appropriate crime prevention measures and also thinking before they call either the 999 emergency number or the 101 non-emergency number. We have to prioritise our calls and ensure that we deal with emergencies first.

“There are lots of other ways people can contact us either by having a look at our website, the Ask the Police site, or using our on-line facilities. This help us manage demand and ensure that we target our resources where they are needed most.”