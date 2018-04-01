Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MARSH

March 8 at 12.40 pm: Victim at Scientic Lubricants, New Hey Road, heard a noise. Upon investigating downstairs she bumped into suspect who pretended to be a customer but was in the staff area. The victim showed the suspect back into the customer area but then discovered £150 was missing.

March 12 at 10pm: A garden shed was broken into on Colwyn Street, a mountain bike, power tools and personal accessories were stolen.

March 13 at 12am; A house was broken into on St James Road via a side door of a detached garage, a soft drink was stolen.

SLAITHWAITE

March 9 at 8pm: A Citroen Dispach was entered on Sandwell Street by unknown means and power tools were stolen.

LINTHWAITE

March 12 at 4.30pm: A europrofile lock was snapped of a cabin door on Cowlersley Lane, thieves entered stole keys to adjoining metal container, entered and stole tools and diesel.

COWLERSLEY

March 8 at 8.20pm: A Ford Transit was broken into on Windsor Road using mole grips activating the alarm. Witness finds two males loading power tools from the Ford into their vehicle and making off.

MILNSBRIDGE

March 8 at 9.11pm: Two male suspects approached on foot from a nearby road onto George Street and used lengths of wood to turn cameras away. They then broke in through a rear gate. A large van was in their way. To move this they cut the handbrake cable and pushed it out of the way. They returned with a van and loaded it with around 200 pallets stealing the same.

MELTHAM

March 8 at 6.52pm: A property was entered on Broadlands Road via the rear entrance whilst the victim was upstairs and stole keys from the inside of the door and fled the scene.

March 11 in the late evening: An attempt was made to gain entry to a property on Leygards Lane by removing the lock with an unknown article from the door. Suspects made off without breaking in.

HOLMFIRTH

March 8 at 10pm: Suspect bangs on door on Rock Cottages and demands car keys, victim declines and closes door. Suspect smashes window on Nissan Micra and interferes with ignition, suspect is arrested by police.

March 10 at 9pm: A sat nav was stolen from a Subaru Forrester parked on a driveway on Wooldale Road.

March 12 at 4pm: A window of a french door was smashed on Dobb Top Road. Suspects entered made an untidy search, nothing was stolen.

March 12 at 8.20pm: A window was smashed on Park Head Lane, the frame removed and thieves entered, made a tidy search and left, nothing was stolen.

SHELLEY

March 8 at 7.55pm: Thieves broke into a Citroen Nemo parked on Park Avenue via a back door and stole commercial power tools (a purple Ford Ka was used in the theft).

ALMONDBURY

March 13 at 10pm: Three chains were cut through securing a Suzuki CSX motorbike parked on Aldonley, thieves stole the same.

LEPTON

March 15 at 11.10 am: Burglars drove onto a driveway on Gawthorpe Lane, loaded the van with scrap metal and alloy wheels from the garden and made off. The incident was caught on CCTV.

LOCKWOOD

March 16 at 10pm: A front garden was entered on Yews Mount, a gas meter box was broken into and the gas meter stolen.

WATERLOO

March 14 at 4.55pm: Chains were broken securing a motorbike on Round Wood Avenue which was stolen and abandoned nearby.

NEWSOME

March 14 at 6.10am: A Suzuki motorcycle secured by a chain was stolen from Church Lane by removing the back wheel and manhandling the vehicle up the garden path. One suspect was detained by police.

March 14 in the afternoon: A motorcycle was stolen from the garden on a property on Ashenhurst Avenue.

March 14 at 11.45 pm: An attempt to snap a steering lock of a Yamaha YBR on Ashenhurst Avenue was made in an attempt to steal the same, but it was dropped whilst trying to make off with it.

HUDDERSFIELD

March 16 at 11pm: A gas meter was stolen from the external wall of a property on Bath Street.