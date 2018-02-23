Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun-loving young man who was devoted to his little daughter was found hanged in a park, an inquest heard today (Fri).

Callum Fisher, a 23-year-old electrician, was a happy-go-lucky person according to his father Graham Fisher.

The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that police were called on the morning of Monday, November 27, last year to Beechwood Park off Shay Lane in Halifax following a report of a man’s body being found.

Coroner Oliver Longstaff read out a statement from Mr Fisher which said: “Anyone who knew Callum would say he was a happy person, a practical joker who was always smiling.

“He often made silly noises, interpretations of animals - this he had done since he could talk.”

However he said that “about eight months ago Callum ‘lost his spark’. The noises stopped and the jokes became fewer. He told his parents his head felt ‘messed up’ but he didn’t know why.”

He said that his son was put on anti-depressants by doctors but that they didn’t help. He said that when “his parents frequently asked him if he was all right he always said: ‘I won’t do anything silly.’”

On the night of his death Mr Fisher said Callum had been celebrating a friend’s birthday in Holmfield. Mr Fisher said: “Friends say he was happy that evening. Giving his home address in Halifax as the drop off point he left the pub, the Ivy House, with friends and got into his taxi.

“Friends say he was texting on his phone as he got into the taxi. He never returned home.”

The court heard from Mr Fisher that his son had recently ended what he described as “a stormy relationship.”

He added that his ex girlfriend “stated that Callum had sent her a voicemail or text saying if she didn’t ring him she would never hear from him again and not to bother calling his mum, she would never find him.

“When asked why she didn’t call his family she said: ‘I didn’t believe him, he was always saying he was going to kill himself’. She said we argued all the time but all couples do.”

The inquest heard that Callum was a binge drinker who also took cocaine. A toxicological report following his death found he had alcohol in his body equivalent to two-and-a-half-times the legal limit for drink driving, evidence of cocaine use and a higher than therapeutic level of the anti-depressant Citalopram.

The inquest also heard other evidence from police officers and mental health practitioners including Margaret Duggan who saw him at Calderdale Royal Hospital in June 2017.

In a statement read by Mr Longstaff she said he had been admitted on June 4 after he had consumed between 70 and 80 Paracetamol tablets taken from his parents’ medicine cabinet.

She said: “He told me he had been to a party on June 3 when he had 22 cans of Fosters lager and cocaine.”

She said he told her he didn’t want to die and “he expressed regret for overdose and said he had his parents and daughter to live for.”

Mr Longstaff recorded an open conclusion saying: “I can’t say that he intended to take his own life. I can’t say that he didn’t.”