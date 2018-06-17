The video will start in 8 Cancel

The woman who reported the tragic death of the father and son in the River Calder to the police broke down in tears as she spoke about the tragedy for the first time.

She said was walking her dog when she noticed the father’s belongings on the towpath.

Unwilling to be named she said: “I just thought there was something not right.

“At first I thought perhaps he had gone to relieve himself in the nearby bushes. I had a quick look to see if there was anyone about but I couldn’t see anyone.

“I left it for half an hour or so and called the police.

“I stayed at the site until they arrived.

“The currents in this area can be really, really strong and there’s no life-saving equipment here.

“It’s heart-breaking whats happened. I feel so sorry for his family. That poor woman, and for it to happen on Fathers Day makes it even worse.

Police have released a statement this morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: “Police were called around 11.18am on Saturday June 16 to the canal side, near to Navigation House in Cooper Bridge, Huddersfield after it was believed two men entered the water.

“Officers conducted extensive enquiries to locate the men, and the police underwater search unit attended. The bodies of two men were recovered from the water around 7.20pm.

“They are believed to be a father and son from the Leeds area. The family have been notified.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”