The father of a man shot dead by police on the M62 fears the final report into his son’s death could be delayed again.

Mohammed Yaqub, whose son Yassar, 28, died after being shot in a car on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top believes his family’s agony will go on.

One man already faces trial in connection with the police operation which saw an Audi stopped by armed police.

Now two other men have also been charged with firearms offences and Mr Yaqub believes they, too, are likely to plead not guilty.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, now called the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating.

Officials previously said that publication of the findings would be delayed until after the trial of a 30-year-old Dewsbury man on firearms charges, which could take place in April.

Now two other men, one from Crosland Moor and another from Meltham, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession of an offensive weapon.

They will face Leeds magistrates for the first time on March 7 but Mr Yaqub fears the new charges could push back the IOPC investigation still further.

Mr Yaqub, 60, of Crosland Moor, said: “It seems to me this is another reason to delay the report.

“The police killed my son and I have a right to know what happened.”

Yassar, in the front passenger seat of the Audi, was shot through the windscreen when officers pulled the car on the evening of January 2 last year.

A gun was later found in the footwell.

Mr Yaqub, who has hired top lawyer Michael Mansfield QC to represent the family, claimed the police had tracked Yassar’s car from Bradford, along the M62, but only decided to stop it on the slip road at Ainley Top.

“There are CCTV cameras all the way from Bradford to Huddersfield, and along the M62, but there aren’t any on the slip road,” he said.

“You have to ask why the police chose to stop the car at this point.

“Having a gun is an offence but that does not give the police the right to kill.”

Mr Yaqub and his wife Safia are struggling to come to terms with Yassar’s death and still visit his grave every day.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “There is no further comment other than that we are aware of the recent charging decisions.”