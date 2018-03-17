Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man made off with alcohol worth more than £100 after failing to scan the bottles at a self-service checkout.

Michael Williams admitted to the theft at Sainsbury’s in Huddersfield on March 1.

Kirklees magistrates were told that a security guard at the Shorehead supermarket saw Williams walk in with a female and recognised them from working in a previous store.

He followed them around the shop as they put some bottles of alcohol into their trolley.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that they selected some other items which they paid for at a self-service checkout but they took the alcohol without paying for it.

They were detained and the alcohol, worth £119, was returned to the store.

Williams, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, was earlier this week jailed for eight weeks for an offence of being found in an enclosed premises.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard told Kirklees magistrates that he admitted theft and asked them to sentence the 36-year-old in his absence.

Magistrates gave Williams an absolute discharge, meaning that he faces no separate punishment for the offence.