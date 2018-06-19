Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing sentimental diamond rings belonging to her own mother.

Kate Metcalfe denies taking the rings, valued at £8,000, from her elderly mum’s Lindley home.

The alleged theft took place at the address in Gatesgarth Crescent last Friday (June 15), Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said Metcalfe was living with the 83-year-old on the day she discovered that two of her rings had gone missing.

One was described as white gold set with five diamonds.

The other was yellow gold with diamonds and was bought for the victim as an anniversary present, Mr Bozman said.

Magistrates heard that police were called and detained 43-year-old Metcalfe after a violent struggle.

Mr Bozman said that upon her arrest the rings were found in a shoulder bag she was carrying.

Metcalfe, who appeared in court from custody, was told that her trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 24.

She was bailed with conditions that she does not contact her mother or go to her home.

Magistrates told her that as she currently has no fixed address she must also report to Castlegate police station every Friday between noon and 2pm.