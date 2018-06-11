Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who set up a project to help the homeless in Huddersfield has been charged with theft in connection with the venture.

Dave Kennedy, 42, is the founder of Huddersfield Change Project (HCP).

Over the last three years he has recruited volunteers and set up a soup kitchen in Huddersfield town centre.

HCP also collects donations of cash, food, clothing and other items for distribution to people in need.

Mr Kennedy, who previously lived in Linthwaite, set up HCP in 2015 and promoted his organisation extensively through Facebook.

The Huddersfield Change Project Facebook page has 4,600 likes. It describes itself as “helping the homeless one smile at a time – one heart, one community, one love.”

HCP was not registered with the Charity Commission.

HCP’s last post was on June 5 and described a new “street kitchen” which served “Hot Chicken Soup, Buttered Teacakes, Roast Tatties, Tuna Pasta, Egg Mayo Sandwiches, Pastries, Doughnuts, Bread, Snacks, Toiletries and a huge amount of smiles, conversation and support to over 30 people in Huddersfield.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the charge.

In a statement the spokesman said: “Police have charged a man for theft in connection with a charitable organisation in Huddersfield.

“David Kennedy, 42, of Acre Street in Huddersfield, has been charged with theft.”

“He will appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 22.”