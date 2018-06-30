Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be threatened with a Taser as police called to her Deighton home struggled to calm her down.

Officers attended an ongoing disturbance at the address in Glenfield Avenue on June 8.

They arrived shortly after 10pm and found 33-year-old Dionne Botchway smashing up her property with members of her family stood outside.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The police officers tried to calm things down.

“They were unsuccessful until one officer drew a Taser and at that point indicated that it might be used.

“This calmed her down but then there were further issues in terms of conversations with the officers and Botchway.

“She became agitated again and as a consequence forcefully pushed one of the officers out of the way, using moderate force to his chest.”

Botchway pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

In 2006 she assaulted a police officer but this was dealt with by a community resolution order, magistrates were told.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that his client suffered from mental illness.

He told the Huddersfield court that as a result of this she lost her job, fell into rent arrears and lost her accommodation.

Botchway had no-one to rely on when it came to looking after her two children and she “had a bit of a melt down”, Mr Sampson said.

He added: “She’s very remorseful because she knows that the police officers were simply trying to do a job.

“She knows she should not have reacted in that way.”

Botchway was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told her: “This is the second time you’ve assaulted a police officer.

“Police were there trying to help and they shouldn’t have to suffer while carrying out their duties.”