Huddersfield-born denim artist Ian Berry has been granted the freedom of a town in the south of France.

Ian, who flies the flag for his hometown around the world, was awarded the Medal of Honour in Labastide-Rouairoux in Tarn.

Last year Ian unveiled his denim installation Secret Garden in New York and friends from Labastide-Rouairoux helped create some of the stunning plants.

When his friends begged him to show what would be called Jardin Secret in their town, Ian agreed and went there in what was the first Artist in Residence programme in a region famed for its textile history.

“There was something that drew me to Labastide-Rouairoux,” said Ian. “It was an area I felt I had to go and it proved to be right.

“Its former and, to a lesser degree, current textile heritage is amazing. It was like being back in the Holme Valley and Huddersfield, both with the old mills, fast streams and rivers and some decline.”

Like Huddersfield , the Thoré valley had an abundance of sheep, water, age-old know-how and the use of wool that goes back many hundreds of years.

There were weavers from the 12th century in the Thoré valley in the form of spinning and home-made weaving, and it wasn’t only wool.

Ian added: “The denim history intrigued me to go and see the area, nearby Mazemet was famed for denim as well as producing the iconic denim designer François Girbaud.

“In Labastide-Rouairoux it was known for indigo dying and as its last mill just closed, the Taso factory, some of its denim was used in the installation.

“Labastide-Rouairoux is even part of the stonewashing story.”

Ian also went to Nimes and saw how denim production had returned to the city. The name denim is believed to have derived from Serge de Nimes (clothe of Nimes).

Ian loved his time in France and said: “I felt a connection to the area and also to the community who had volunteered to help make the garden in the Children’s Museum of Arts last year. When we arrived there were dozens of volunteers to help.

“I was amazed the whole community came out, from lighting to creating a water system to make a stream in the middle of the installation.

“We had to remake a lot and install it and it actually took us a week. It’s been a brilliant experience being surrounded by the nicest people, it is such a great community.”

Thousands of people came to see the installation which was only open for two days.

The mayor, Serge Lafon, was so happy he awarded Ian the medal of honour, making him only the fifth person to receive it in the 30 years it’s been going.

Ian said he was surprised and delighted to received the award but the people who helped him deserved it more for keeping their town alive and preserving its history.

Patricia Cathala, the woman who Ian says was the reason he went to Labastide Rouairoux, said: “The secret garden installation is an experience which will stay forever in the collective memory of Labastide Rouairoux’s people.

“Ian really deserved the Medal of Honour. The installation was enjoyed by everyone from the oldest resident to the youngest, to people who love art and those scared of it.

“Now the textile art residency is understood and accepted by all the community. We not only loved the installation, we fell in love with Ian the person.”

Follow Ian at www.ianberry.art