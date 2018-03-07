Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

family members were devastated to find one of their relatives hanging when they came home from Diwali celebrations.

Narendra Patel, a 54-year-old labourer, of Hope Street, Dewsbury, had declined an invitation to attend a party at one of his brothers’ homes on 20 October, 2017, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus and Sikhs across the world.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court, attended by two of his brothers, Balu and Pravin, heard that Mr Patel, known as Ned or Neddy, was an adored member of a close-knit Hindu family.

He had been suffering from depression.

Coroner Martin Fleming said: “He was a much-loved son, uncle, brother and he doted on his family especially his nephews.”

He said he had a very good sense of humour and “showered his nephews with love and affection.

“His sudden and unexpected death has devastated his family.”

The court heard that at about 10.15pm members of his family returned to the home he shared with his father and another family member to find a distressing scene.

Mr Fleming said a toxicology analysis revealed he had drunk alcohol equivalent to about six pints and had not been taking his medication.

He concluded that he had taken his own life.