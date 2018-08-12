Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social affairs reporter Nick Lavigueur analyses what the latest developments in the proposals for the future of HRI could mean for local people

Is the demolition of HRI on or off?

Has two-and-half years of campaigning against changes paid off?

Should we break out the champagne?

If you’re feeling confused about the future of our hospital, don’t feel alone.

Even those of us who have been following the twists and turns of this hospital reconfiguration plan since it first emerged in November 2013 are a little overwhelmed?

Things have become so complicated it wouldn’t surprise me if the health chiefs on six figures don’t know what’s going on.

On Thursday, as the clock-set by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt ran out, we in the media were hit with a trio of complex announcements about new proposals for the hospitals in our region.

When we had expected little more than a “we’re still working on it”, more delays and vague ambitions from hospital bosses, we were actually served with a raft of detailed proposals, following Mr Hunt’s rejection of the original plan to downsize the infirmary into little more than a minor injuries unit with an outpatients clinic.

What we didn’t expect was for Kirklees Council to produce hugely ambitious proposals of its own and Calderdale Council to pitch in with its own ideas.

So, three announcements, nearly five years since it all began, are we any clearer on what will actually happen to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary?

What’s the difference between the three proposals?

1) HRI chiefs are now proposing to keep HRI and CRH running in tandem. It appears plans to extend Acre Mills will now be dropped and investment in Calderdale Royal has been scaled back, meaning they only need £197m, down from £309m in the original plan. £20m has been promised to upgrade the infirmary’s crumbling infrastructure.

2) Kirklees Council is saying an all new hospital with a full range of services should be built between Huddersfield and Dewsbury on the basis that both the existing ones are set to be closed at some point.

3) Calderdale Council is essentially backing hospital bosses’ revised plans, which commit to having a full A&E and acute inpatient care in Halifax and lots of cash splashed at the main emergency site.

Have HRI bosses given up on trying to close the infirmary?

In a word - yes.

While a tense Kirklees and Calderdale Joint Health Scrutiny meeting about progress of the hospital’s plan last month revealed precisely nothing, much to councillors’ chagrin, one of the clues that there had been a sea-change in the direction was spotted (by me) in the small print of more than 300 pages of hospital board meeting papers.

It revealed they were seeking almost £10m in grant funding to refurbish parts of the A&E department and intensive care units at the Lindley based hospital. Why would you do that if you were going to potentially demolish it in the next couple of years? I am awaiting results of an FOI request that asked for details of how this money will be spent, but confirmation that they want to spend millions on revamping parts of the infirmary has now been made.

The second victory for campaigners and the people of Huddersfield is that the new “enhanced plan” revealed on Thursday says consultant led A&E services will be retained 24/7 in Huddersfield – an improvement on the original plan to have only an urgent care centre at Acre Mills, which would not treat the most seriously ill patients, and that lacked the commitment to have the most senior doctors on site all of the time.

What sours any claims that a total u-turn has been achieved is the proposal is only for “self-presenting” patients.

In other words, if you ring 999, an ambulance will take you somewhere else, probably Calderdale, Bradford or Leeds.

Nevertheless, if you stagger into HRI with a serious illness or injury, or decide to drive there, there will be a full team of A&E doctors and nurses available at all times – something that wasn’t in the first plan.

Translating NHS documents is never easy but the new plan seems to be saying you’ll be allowed to remain at HRI as an inpatient, unless you have the “most acute” needs.

"My interpretation of that is you would only be packed off in an ambulance to other parts of West Yorkshire if you required specialist life saving expertise and are likely need it for a few days as an inpatient."

I hesistate to give examples, but in summary it appears that if you find yourself needing emergency care at HRI, there will be staff there that can deliver it.

Crucially, what is clear, is hospital chiefs are shelving their plan to demolish the infirmary and have vowed to keep the current levels of beds open until it can be proven that the demand is gone.

Why has Kirklees Council stepped in?

Prior to the announcement, no one involved in this long running story was aware that Kirklees Council had the jurisdiction or authority to do this.

Councillors had expressed support for retaining full emergency health care facilities in Kirklees and the idea of a hospital at Cooper Bridge had been floated in several meetings, but had always been talked about hypothetically.

The council has apparently been working on this for two years but why it waited until now to reveal its hand has not yet come out.

With decisions on the hospital due by the end of the year and a new Health Secretary in place, it was probably a case of now or never, if it wanted its scheme to be considered.

It also appears that the council was not formally aware of the HRI u-turn when it decided to make its big reveal only a few hours earlier (which the media were banned from publishing until the following day).

Whether the knowledge that the hospital chiefs have reigned in their plans to close the infirmary will change anything will be seen in the coming months.

Another factor is that Kirklees is in control of social care and having health facilities on its doorstep will make that cheaper to operate.

Lastly, the vast majority of people working for the council live in Kirklees and no doubt care about the NHS facilities their families will receive. It’s quite simply a case of, if you got the power to influence things, then use it.

What can the council do that hospital bosses cannot?

A significant factor in the council’s intervention is its borrowing powers.

While the council’s financial woes are well publicised, the peculiarities of the public sector means that it can get huge loans at very low interest rates as we’ve seen with its millions in loans to the HD One project and to other developers around Huddersfield town centre.

Meanwhile bosses at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust cannot access cheap loans in the same way.

Kirklees is also seeking to influence the long term future of services and jobs in the borough, as the drain of facilities is bad for business and the attractiveness of the area as somewhere to live, which ultimately leads back to the tax revenue it can make from having a successful economy.

Who would run this new hospital?

The elephant in the room...Kirklees Council says it’s “agnostic” about who runs the spanking new, state-of-the-art hospital, that it will kindly pay for. But if they’re expecting either Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust (CHFT) or Mid Yorkshire to run it they might be in for a shock.

Both are thoroughly committed to their main sites in Halifax and Wakefield. One of the main reasons CHFT wanted to all but close its Huddersfield site is it doesn’t have enough clinical staff to run two hospitals safely. The same goes for the downgrading of Dewsbury Hospital, run by Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust. Simply opening nice new facilities in a better location doesn’t solve the problem of insufficient doctors and nurses – a problem that dare I say it – is likely to get worse if/when the UK leaves the EU.

CHFT admits it has been forced to spend an incredible £17m on temporary agency staff in 2017/18 – an astonishing £47,500 every day.

Some people are saying the answer is the break up of CHFT, back to the good old days before Huddersfield inherited Calderdale’s PFI debt.

But health care is a business these days and hospitals get income for the patients they treat. Would the decreased income that the Calderdale Royal Hospital receives from treating fewer Huddersfield patients be sufficient to keep it solvent? It could accelerate its woes.

What happens now?

The ball is back in the court of the NHS and the Department of Health.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has revealed the four Kirklees MPs are set for talks with the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, when Parliament resumes next month, where no doubt they will lobby for as much investment for the borough as possible.

All have expressed joy that the infirmary isn’t closing but disappointment that the plans appear to still make Huddersfield’s emergency care second fiddle to Calderdale.

We now wait, no doubt for many more months, for the views of NHS England and the Health Secretary, but it would not surprise me if no decisions are made until 2019.

Hospital bosses say if the money can be found from the public purse they would implement their revised plan during 2020 and begin the process of repairing and improving the 1960s built infirmary.

So whatever happens it looks like Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will stay standing and open to care for us for many years to come.