You spend ages building up to it then before you know it it’s over in seconds.

Of course, we’re talking about a 10k road race.

But the finishers’ t-shirts for the Dewsbury 10k also had those wearing them think of something else...

Runners lined the streets to take on the 10km challenge today (Sun), which starts in the town centre, heading through Batley towards Birstall then back again.

But the hundreds who took part left with a smirk on their faces alongside their sense of achievement.

Many were quick to point out the picture emblazoned on the front – which is meant to be an outline of Dewsbury Town Hall.

Of course, that’s not how many saw it.

Twitter was awash with people pointing out the phallic nature of the artwork on the front.

Journalist Alistair Coleman posted a picture of the t-shirt, saying: “Today was the Dewsbury 10k road race, and look at the LOVELY t-shirt you get.”

Tim Baxter wrote: “Enjoyed the #Dewsbury10k this morning and smashed my PB. Liked the p**** t-shirt too!”

Another runner posted to say she was “sniggering at the motif like a school girl”, while another added: “Anyone else spotting an ill-advised design on the front of the commemorative #Dewsbury10K t-shirt then? No? Just me then...”