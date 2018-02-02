Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heavily-pregnant prostitute who kissed a lesbian to get money then took her home and assaulted her has avoided jail.

Shabana Ellis kissed Nikita Throupe at the bar in the Station Hotel in Dewsbury before getting into a fight with her on May 1 last year.

The 37-year-old was accused of locking Ms Throupe in her house, viciously assaulting her in front of her on-off boyfriend Ryan Dufton and making her stay until the blood was cleaned up.

Ellis, of Beckett Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm but not guilty to robbery.

A judge had to decide which woman was telling the truth about the fight.

In Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, Ms Throupe told the judge her version of events.

Afterwards, Ellis told him that a man at the bar paid them £50 each and they used the money to buy heroin and cocaine at her home but “when the crack kicked in, (Ms Throupe) lost it.”

On Friday, Ellis, described as a drug addict with a £150-a-day habit but who claimed to have been clean for more than a month, appeared in court again to be sentenced.

A probation officer said Ellis was stable on a methadone prescription and had got social care involved.

Sentencing Ellis to a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: “You already have a system in place to support you. This is to complement that in what I suspect will be a difficult time over the next few months.”

The judge added: “I found it difficult to tell who was telling the truth. What I was clear about was that there had been an argument and you had received some form of attack from the complainant Nikita Throupe for which you retailated and went too far.”