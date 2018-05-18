Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A funeral home worker stole thousands of pounds donated by mourners at funerals.

Julie Padgett helped herself to up to £4,000 given to charities nominated by deceased persons and their relatives.

Her appalling six-month crime spree was discovered when her Dewsbury-based employer George Brooke Ltd set up CCTV equipment to monitor 21 collection boxes.

The 54-year-old stole from 20 of these and police found some of the stolen cash stuffed under a mattress in her home.

Today she was slammed as ‘disgusting’ by her former work colleagues who came to court to watch Kirklees magistrates hand her a suspended jail sentence.

One of the women, who didn’t want to be named, said: “We’re all absolutely mortified by what she’s done.

“This is deceased people’s money that she’s been stealing and she’s affected our reputation.”

Padgett, of Healey Drive in Ossett, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by employee.

She had worked as an administrator for the Sharp Street funeral home for 10 years and her offending spanned between August last year and January this year.

The funeral directors at the family-run firm became suspicious that money was being taken from charity boxes during services.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “These were donations to specific charities as requested by the deceased or their families.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“They decided to start a monitoring exercise and of 21 charity boxes, 20 were stolen from.”

The firm had to invest in CCTV equipment for that and £1,300 was taken from them by Padgett. She was seen emptying the boxes and stashing the money in her coat placed on the back of a chair.

In January she was confronted and admitted stealing up to £4,000 over five or six months.

Mr Bozman said: “She was immediately dismissed and £1,500 was recovered by police from under her mattress.

“In interview she said she initially borrowed some money to pay a bill and kept on doing it because it wasn’t missed.

“She said she’d been doing it up to a daily basis and spent the money on food and clothing.

“This was a serious breach of trust and had a significant impact on the family firm. The reputation of the firm has been affected as well as the individual charities.”

Arshad Khan, mitigating, said that prior to the offence his client was of “positive good character” and had worked all her life.

He told magistrates: “She’s never troubled police and, bizarrely, can’t point to any incident that resulted in this.

“Financially there are no issues and there’s no issues in respect of substance misuse or mental health issues.

“She just can’t explain it but to her credit when she was confronted by her employees she accepted it.”

Magistrates sentenced Padgett to 26 weeks in custody, suspended for two years.

She was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,500 compensation to the funeral home.

Two employees, who didn’t wish to be named, attended the sentencing on behalf of the firm as the funeral directors were busy conducting funerals.

Clearly emotional, they expressed their disgust at their former colleague after the hearing and said she should have been jailed.

One said: “We’re all disgusted, everyone’s absolutely mortified.

“She’s affected our reputation. She has shown no remorse and I can’t believe that sentence.

“This is deceased people’s money that she’s been stealing. It’s for charity and it’s disgusting.

“I have no words to describe that woman other than she’s an absolute disgrace.”