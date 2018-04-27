Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man grossly exaggerated the effect of his comparatively minor injuries in a bid to defraud the NHS of £837,109.

The case brought by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust against 33-year-old Sandip Singh Atwal, of Huddersfield, is believed to be the first time a health trust has applied to commit someone for contempt of court in such circumstances.

Mr Justice Spencer, sitting at the High Court in London today (Fri), heard that in June 2008, Mr Atwal, who worked in the family taxi business, went to the accident and emergency department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after he was attacked with a baseball bat outside the Grimscar pub in Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

Following his treatment the trust offered Mr Atwal £30,000 in compensation after admitting that his injuries – fractures to two fingers and a cut lip – had been negligently treated. The court heard that the cut became infected and Mr Atwal was left with a bent, stiff and weak right index finger and deformity in his left hand which resulted in some stiffness and loss of power.

But the judge said Mr Atwal asked for £837,109, including very substantial sums for future loss of earnings and future care, on the basis that he was unable to work and grossly incapacitated.

Mr Atwal had claimed he was unable to work as a DJ due to loss of strength and dexterity in his hands, had lost confidence in performing as a professional DJ, was unable to do any lifting that was part of his job as a courier, was unable to carry heavy bags and needed ongoing physical and psychological support.

Solicitors acting for the trust were suspicious as his claimed disabilities were inconsistent with entries in the contemporaneous medical records.

In 2015, they commissioned covert video surveillance of Mr Atwal and investigated his social media postings which “gave the lie” to much of what he was asserting, said the judge.

Video footage showed the defendant working as a courier, driving a van for prolonged periods and loading and unloading items without difficulty. He was able to hold and operate his mobile phone with both hands and to lift heavy items with his right hand.

Mr Atwal’s social media postings during 2011 showed his music making activities had continued unabated following his injury. In March 2011, he and another musician released a single and an accompanying music video in which Mr Atwal was seen performing with no visible signs of discomfort.

All this led to an allegation of fraudulent exaggeration and, in March, 2016, Mr Atwal said he would now accept the offer made nearly five years earlier.

However, the whole of the £30,000 compensation was swallowed up in paying the trust’s costs so that, after eight years of litigation, Mr Atwal came out with nothing and owing the trust £5,000.

Ruling that 14 allegations of contempt relating to false statements had been proved, the judge said that Mr Atwal had “conspicuously failed and refused” to engage in the proceedings ever since his dishonesty was uncovered and did not attend a recent committal hearing.

Mr Atwal, who did not attend the High Court and was not represented, claimed he knew nothing of the proceedings until a week ago or he would have co-operated and attended to give evidence.

Consideration of sentence and any application to set aside the finding of contempt was adjourned until June 1.

A statement on behalf of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust said: “These proceedings should not deter genuine claimants as the Trust and NHS Resolution will continue to ensure that anyone who has suffered a genuine loss as a result of clinical negligence is properly compensated.

“This should, however, be seen as a demonstration of our commitment to combatting fraud. The action highlights the very serious consequences of submitting dishonest and exaggerated claims.”