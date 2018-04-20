Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When he was dumped by his girlfriend Mark Dransfield decided to take the law into his own hands when she found a new love.

He grabbed a hammer to exact his revenge by smashing all of the windows of her new boyfriend’s car.

But the daft 34-year-old got the wrong vehicle and found himself hauled before court on a criminal damage charge.

Prosector Richard Blackburn told Kirklees magistrates that the victim, who had never met Dransfield, had parked his Volkswagen Polo outside his Gomersal home on February 25.

A witness saw Dransfield pull up on Oxford Road, retrieve a hammer from his van and smash all the windows together with the wing mirrors.

Dransfield caused £1,500 damage to the car which was written off as a result.

Mr Blackburn said: “The victim and the defendant were unknown to one another.

“It may have been a case of mistaken identity as the defendant believed that the complainant’s vehicle belonged to his ex-partner’s new boyfriend.”

Dransfield was arrested and told police that he believed that the car belonged to him.

He said: “She dumped me. I got angry and thought it was her boyfriend’s.

“I drove past, jumped out and smashed the windows.”

Magistrates were told that Dransfield, of Thornton Street in Cleckheaton, was last in court for an assault in 2013.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He simply lost his rag. As he said to police: ‘jealously got the better of me’.

“He’s seen red and appreciated the ridiculousness immediately.

“He understands that whether or not the driver’s insurance has paid out, this gentleman has suffered a loss.

“He’s been a fool and an idiot but he acknowledges it.”

Magistrates ordered the joiner to pay £250 compensation to the driver as well as £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

He was handed a conditional discharge for the offence, meaning that he will stay out of trouble if he does not commit any further offences for the next year.