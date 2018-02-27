The video will start in 8 Cancel

A yearly weekend event which gives people the chance to delve into Huddersfield’s history has been so successful it will be doubled this year.

Heritage Open Days (HOD), the nationwide festival when historic buildings are thrown open to the public and free events organised, is being extended this year and it will be over two consecutive weekends.

These will be September 6 to 9 and 13 to 16.

Now the Kirklees HOD Committee has organised a free briefing session for any building owners or community groups interested in taking part.

Last year the committee co-ordinated a programme of almost 60 events across Kirklees and this year they hope to organise even more across the two weekends.

Committee chairman David Griffiths said: “Heritage Open Days are a great opportunity to tell the stories of our historic towns, villages and buildings.

"New sites are joining the programme each year.

“This year, with the centenary of women’s suffrage, we will be supporting the national theme of Extraordinary Women. We can provide advice and support to local groups which we’ll explain at our briefing.”

The free session will be at Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum Huddersfield on Saturday, March 10 from 2pm.

Anyone interested in attending should book in advance by e-mailing kirkleeshod@gmail.com by Monday, March 5 for details.

Further information about Heritage Open Days can be found at www.heritageopendays.org.uk