A driver made off from the scene after colliding with another car in a nasty crash near Brighouse .

Bradford Road was closed at the Wyke Lion traffic lights this afternoon (Sunday) after the serious collision involving two vehicles.

It’s understood nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, which involved a red Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to a road traffic collision which happened on Bradford Road.

“It was an accident. The collision involved two vehicles and wasn’t deliberate.

“Someone has made off from the vehicle.”

The spokesperson had no further information on the crash.