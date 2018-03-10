Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRIVER crashed his car after going to see a doctor about problems with his memory.

Trevor Flannery was three-and-a-half times over the limit as he drove back from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary following his appointment.

The 55-year-old lost control of his Vauxhall Insignia and smashed into another vehicle.

He only pulled over when his passenger, his ex-wife, threatened to get out while the car it was still moving.

His solicitor Sam Jackson explained that he remembered little of the accident but medics believe he suffers from a form of short-term memory loss.

Flannery, of Turnshaw Road in Kirkburton, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said the incident happened shortly before 5.30pm on February 18 after Flannery had an appointment at the Lindley hospital.

He said: “He had gone there with his ex-wife and during the course of that appointment said that he’d had a couple of alcoholic drinks.

“There was a discussion with his ex about who would drive back but as she was unsure about insurance the decision was made that he would drive.

“He was witnessed going along Southfield Road in Almondbury where he took a corner too wide and hit another vehicle, causing damage to that Vauxhall Golf.”

Magistrates were told that Flannery didn’t initially stop but pulled over when his ex-wife threatened to get out of the car while it was still moving.

She then got into the driver’s seat to prevent Flannery from driving off and police came and arrested him.

Police station breath tests revealed that Flannery had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 35 millilitres of breath.

This was three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mr Jackson explained that Flannery had no previous experience with the court system.

However, in the days leading up to the accident he began struggling with his memory and sought medical advice because he was concerned.

Mr Jackson said: “That was perhaps why he was unable to give a detailed account in interview and was unable to recall what he’d had to drink.

“His memory issues are still being investigated but it’s believed that he suffers from a form of short-term memory loss.”

He added that Flannery drives up to 800 miles a week in his self-employed role sourcing work for design companies and the “high pressure of this may have led to his memory loss.”

Magistrates banned Flannery from driving for 30 months.

He will also have to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.