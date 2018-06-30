Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRINK-driver risked getting behind the wheel because he had no cash for a taxi.

Richard Shires crashed into a parked car after losing control of his Renault Scenic shortly after midnight on May 29.

Police attended at Chapel Lane in Dewsbury following reports of an accident there, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They found Shires’ vehicle in the middle of the road with the engine still running and hazard warning lights on.

There was some damage to the headlight and bumper, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

The car had hit the kerb and collided with a parked Honda Jazz, also causing some damage to that vehicle.

Shires, 37, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and taken to Dewsbury Police Station.

There breath tests showed that he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the limit of 35 microgrammes.

Shires admitted that he’d drunk four or five pints of cider before driving.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates: “He said he hadn’t driven home intentionally but didn’t have enough money for a taxi so he took the decision to drive.”

Shires, who was not represented, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

He told magistrates: “I’m sorry for my actions. There’s no excuse for it.”

They banned him from driving for 20 months. He was fined £270 and told to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.