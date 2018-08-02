Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who crashed his car twice in the same spot has been banned from the road for more than three years.

Wasim Hussain pleaded guilty to two sets of charges of driving while over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance.

On February 15 the 22-year-old first came to the attention of police as he drove along Savile Road in Dewsbury.

Shortly after midnight the officers tried to pull him over but he failed to brake and collided with the wall of a house, causing some damage to his vehicle.

Hussain had a passenger beside him in the Toyota Corolla and the officers smelt alcohol on his breath when they spoke with him.

An ambulance was called and both occupants were transported to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates .

Although the vehicle was registered to Hussain he had no insurance to drive it.

He was given a blood test at the hospital and this showed that he had 175 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

The second incident happened at exactly the same location shortly before 1am on April 18.

Then police were looking for a vehicle in connection with another offence when they came across Hussain.

The officers approached him at the junction with Mill Street West near to the Asda supermarket.

They activated their blue lights and followed Hussain but he ran off after causing some minor damage to the car.

He was caught and arrested and breath tests at Dewsbury Police Station showed that he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told magistrates: “The offences are aggravated by the fact that there was a police pursuit and two accidents.”

Prior to the first offence Hussain had been drinking vodka at home and then walked off to his mum’s house after having an argument with his partner.

There he had a further row with her and drove off in the car.

Before the second incident happened he had celebrated a friend’s birthday before heading to his mum’s where there was an argument again.

He would binge drink vodka once a week and had suffered with depression and anxiety since being attacked in the local area in a case of mistaken identity.

Magistrates were told that Hussain, of Park House View in Thornhill, was ashamed of his behaviour as he came from a Muslim background and his father was no longer on speaking terms with him.

He was sentenced to a community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and an electronically-monitored curfew for four months between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 40 months and told him to pay £150 court costs plus £85 victim surcharge.