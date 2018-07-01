The video will start in 8 Cancel

An NHS worker who smashed her car into a wall said she started drinking to cope with her “volatile” steroid taking husband.

Rachel Atkinson was three-and-a-half times over the legal limit and had an almost empty wine bottle beside her when the crash happened in Liversedge on June 10.

A member of the public called police due to concerns over her driving on Huddersfield Road shortly after 11pm.

The 49-year-old was swerving from left to right across the road in her Toyota Aygo.

As Atkinson attempted to turn onto Roberttown Lane she hit the grass verge and collided with a wall, prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates.

She then reversed and continued on her journey before exiting the car and climbing over a wall.

Atkinson, a driver for the NHS, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Mr Bozman said: “When she was arrested a wine bottle with half a glass of wine still left over was found in the vehicle when it was searched.”

The intoxilyzer machine at Dewsbury Police Station showed that Atkinson had 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Atkinson, of Ruben Street in Liversedge, said she’d been drinking since 4pm and didn’t have much recollection of the incident.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the prescribed limit.

Her solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that she’d never been in any trouble with the police or courts previously.

He told magistrates: “Her relationship with her husband has recently not been very good.

“He started taking steroids and that led to a change in mood which led to quite a volatile relationship.

“She found she was drinking far too much and she knew she had a problem.

“On the day in question an argument started between them, she took her vehicle and drove and the rest is history.

“Since the offence they have both realised they have problems in their lives. He has stopped taking steroids and she has not had a drink since.”

Magistrates banned Atkinson from driving for 29 months.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told her: “This was a very, very high reading and you could have gone to custody.

“You were involved in an accident which could have been much more serious than hitting a wall. I think you’ve realised the seriousness of this offence.”

Atkinson will have to complete a 12 month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities, six months of alcohol treatment and 40 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.