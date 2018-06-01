Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver repeatedly attacked his partner after she tried to give him directions during a trip to London, a court heard.

She was bitten twice and grabbed by the throat as she tried to escape from the vehicle during the row, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Her on/off partner Dominic Ellis appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged attack happened while the couple were visiting Stratford on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

While they were in Ellis’ car she attempted to advise him on directions and he punched her in the chin, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

As she tried to escape from the vehicle the 49-year-old allegedly grabbed her by her right breast and bit her forearm.

He is then alleged to have bitten her shoulder and squeezed her hard around her neck.

Ellis, of Monk Ings Avenue in Birstall gave no indication of what his plea will be to the charge.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on June 28.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.