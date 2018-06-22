Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug driver was pulled over because police saw him using his mobile phone.

The officers could then smell cannabis coming from Ali Sharifi’s Audi A3 and arrested him.

Kirklees magistrates banned him from driving for a year after hearing that he was three times over the legal drug-drive limit.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Sharifi was stopped shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, February 20 on High Street in Dewsbury.

He told magistrates: “He initially caught the attention of police because he was using his mobile at he time.

“The defendant was invited into the back of the police vehicle and while speaking to him they could smell cannabis coming from him.”

Sharifi received a roadside wipe test which showed that he had the Class B drug in his system.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

There a blood test revealed that he had more than seven microgrammes of the controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, per 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than three times the legal limit of two milligrammes.

Sharifi, of Hope Street in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

The 32-year-old was last in court in 2016 for an offence of possession of cannabis and was given a community order.

Daniel Metcalfe, mitigating, explained that his client was driving to see his daughter who was unwell.

He said: “He had smoked cannabis in the morning and made the decision to drive the vehicle not feeling that he was impaired.

“The reason police were drawn to him was because he was fiddling with his mobile phone and not due to a poor standard of driving.”

Magistrates banned Sharifi from driving for a year.

He will have to pay £120 fine plus £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.