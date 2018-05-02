Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been charged with a string of offences following a smash at Ainley Top near the M62.

Five people were reported injured after a Volkswagen Golf estate being pursued by police crashed on Monday morning.

The incident, at about 7.15am, close to the slip road for J24 westbound, saw three other cars damaged and left the busy access roads to the motorway closed for most of the morning.

The most seriously damaged car, a white Mercedes coupe, had its front end completely destroyed.

The Golf, which police said at the time was stolen, was also left with a crumpled bonnet and a wheel hanging off, in an apparent head-on collision.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man from Manchester has been charged with a number of offences.

Jake Vesey, 25, of Lyndene Road, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for the police and driving without insurance.

He has been released on bail to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on May 25.

Because the incident occurred during a police pursuit it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw how the Volkswagen was being driven before the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 0022 of April 30.